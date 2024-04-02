Casio launches full metal G-Shock Frogman watch with red sapphire crystal and gold detailing
Casio has ditched rubber in favor of a full titanium band for this luxury edition of the Frogman dive watch
Casio has unveiled a new version of its Frogman dive watch, making the switch from resin and rubber to a full metal band and matching case. The G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A has the same asymmetrical case and screw-lock back as its predecessors, but a new build with premium materials.
The case and band are both titanium, made up of 70 individually polished components, with fluoro rubber buffers between the various bezel parts to absorb shocks from the front and sides, and an O-ring waterproof seal to keep out water at depths up to 200m.
There's a gold-plated retainer plate, and the case back is finished in tough sapphire crystal with a red vapor deposition coating, engraved with the distinctive Frogman logo.
As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the watch is also supplied with a second band in durable rubber, which is large enough to wear over a wetsuit during dives. To switch bands, just slide out the side pins while pressing the buttons on the underside of the watch's lugs.
In dive mode, the second and minute hands align to form a single hand, making it easier to track minutes spent underwater. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to adjust watch settings easily via your phone, and download tide data for over 3,000 dive sites worldwide.
The MRG-BF1000B-1A is available now for $7,799 in Singapore, which is approximately $5,800 in the US. Pricing and dates are yet to be announced, but according to G-Central, an international release is expected later this year.
- The best field watches: our top recommendations tested and rated
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Cat Ellis
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke