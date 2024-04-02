Casio launches full metal G-Shock Frogman watch with red sapphire crystal and gold detailing

Casio has unveiled a new version of its Frogman dive watch, making the switch from resin and rubber to a full metal band and matching case. The G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000B-1A has the same asymmetrical case and screw-lock back as its predecessors, but a new build with premium materials.

The case and band are both titanium, made up of 70 individually polished components, with fluoro rubber buffers between the various bezel parts to absorb shocks from the front and sides, and an O-ring waterproof seal to keep out water at depths up to 200m.

There's a gold-plated retainer plate, and the case back is finished in tough sapphire crystal with a red vapor deposition coating, engraved with the distinctive Frogman logo.

(Image credit: Casio)

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the watch is also supplied with a second band in durable rubber, which is large enough to wear over a wetsuit during dives. To switch bands, just slide out the side pins while pressing the buttons on the underside of the watch's lugs.

In dive mode, the second and minute hands align to form a single hand, making it easier to track minutes spent underwater. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to adjust watch settings easily via your phone, and download tide data for over 3,000 dive sites worldwide.

The MRG-BF1000B-1A is available now for $7,799 in Singapore, which is approximately $5,800 in the US. Pricing and dates are yet to be announced, but according to G-Central, an international release is expected later this year.

The best field watches: our top recommendations tested and rated