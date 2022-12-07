Casio's stunning 30th anniversary G-Shock Frogman is inspired by poison dart frogs

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original G-Shock Frogman diving watch, Casio has revealed a new special edition timepiece with a design inspired by Central American poison dart frogs.

The new G-Shock Frogman GWF-A1000APF-1A was unveiled at an event in Japan, and first reported by Japanese tech site ITmedia, which got the full lowdown on the production process. The watch's multicolored bezel is made using layers of carbon and colored glass fibers, which give each unit a unique look.

The watch's band is spray-painted with iridescent colors that change depending on the viewing angle, much like the skin of poisonous amphibians, and its color scheme is reminiscent of the blue-jeans poison dart frog (a type of strawberry poison dart frog, so named for its bright red body and blue legs), which is found throughout Panama and Costa Rica.

It's rated water resistant to depths of up to 200m, with a shock-resistant structure, Bluetooth connectivity, solar charging, a white backlight with afterglow, and a tough sapphire crystal lens with anti-glare coating. It also has a dedicated diving mode, which measures dive and surface time intervals, and can store records for 30 dives.

Coming soon

The new watch is based on the analog GWF-A1000, and according to Casio fan morgan_gshock, who shared images from the release event, may be the last device in the series.

G-Central reports that the watch will be released in Japan in January 2023 for ¥137,500 (approximately $1,000). It's likely to be launched globally later in the year; we'll keep our ears to the ground and let you know as soon as Casio makes an announcement.