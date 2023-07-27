Coros launches new standalone heart rate monitor for comfortable, accurate tracking

Coros has launched a new heart rate monitor that fits around your upper arm as an alternative to sometimes uncomfortable chest straps, and a more accurate option than typical GPS watches.

The Coros Heart Rate Monitor is fastened with an elasticated band and sliding buckle, and powers on automatically when it's strapped in place. It can broadcast your heart rate to up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously, without the need to touch any buttons or screens.

Its built-in rechargeable battery gives 38 hours of heart rate recording on a single charge, and lasts 80 days in standby mode. You can check the battery level at any time in the Coros app.

The Coros Heart Rate Monitor uses photoplethysmography (PPG) to measure your pulse, which is the same technology as your GPS watch, but its multi-channel sensor with five LEDs and four photoreceptors, the new Coros devices should be able to deliver more accurate readings than most wearables.

Location matters

The position high on your arm also has several advantages. Not only is it more comfortable than a chest strap (which can be particularly awkward if you're wearing a sports bra), it means the signal won't be disrupted by gripping motions when you're cycling or lifting weights, or by the fast movement of your wrist as you run. It sits flat against your skin, and its low profile design means it doesn't snag on clothes or gym equipment.

You don't need a sports watch to use it, either – the monitor can send data directly to the Coros app on your phone.

The Coros Heart Rate Monitor is available now in the US and China for $79/¥599, making it much more affordable than even an entry-level running watch, and will go on sale in the rest of the world in September. We'll be putting it through its paces soon, and comparing it with its closest rival, the similarly designed Polar Verity Sense.