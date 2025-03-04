Designed with mountain guides, Adidas says recoded Terrex Skychaser Gore-Tex marks "a new chapter" in its growing hiking shoe line

Adidas says it has launched a new chapter in its hiking footwear range with the drop of a redesigned shoe that combines a classic look with trail-tested technologies.

Released under the brand's hiking and trail running label, the Adidas Terrex Skychaser Gore-Tex hiking shoe joins the increasingly large lineup of hiking footwear that also includes models like the Free Hiker 2s. The shoe has been reimagined with a fresh silhouette that looks like it would be as at home on the high street as it is on a summit, and packed in plenty of modern technology for high performance on the trails.

The brand says the shoe is built for any hiker who wants to move fast and still enjoy protection, control and comfort, so let's take a look at the goods.

For protection, a ripstop Gore-Tex upper is designed to keep your feet dry on damp days on the trail, while a molded toe cap and abrasion-resistant overlays are there to protect your feet – and shoes – from damage by trail hazards.

Stability is key when you're moving fast over technical terrain, so a stiff plate sits between the upper and midsole which is said to act as a stabilizer in technical terrain. A reformulated Continental outsole is furnished with aggressive 5 mm lugs to chomp into muddy terrain. For those of you who just like to get moving, the new Skychaser is equipped with speed laces, which can be quickly adjusted and ensure a lockdown fit.

For those of you who just like to get moving, the new Skychaser is equipped with speed laces (Image credit: Adidas)

Comfort isn't something you want to sacrifice over long days, and with a decent stack of 26 mm of Lightstrike foam under the heel, you should be able to walk for hours before foot fatigue sets in. The brand says the midsole delivers the responsiveness of a running shoe, though we can't help but wonder how the towering 10 mm drop will feel on the downhills.

At just 13.7 oz for a size 7, these are up there with some of the lighter trainer-style hiking shoes we've tested, similar to the AKU Rocket DFS GTX, and the brand has tried to leave a lighter footprint on the planet too, saying it uses at least 20% recycled content in construction.

The recoded Adidas Terrex Skychaser Gore-Tex is available now in men's and women's sizing in multiple colorways for $160 / £140.