"Trail running shoes are not adequate in deep snow" – mountain rescue begs hikers to get ready for winter after another frozen overnight mission

Mountain rescue crews warn hikers to have the right gear – and know how to use it

A Colorado mountain rescue team is begging the public to be better prepared for winter conditions after another close call involving a hiker who fell foul to winter conditions this week.

According to a social media post from Alamosa Volunteer Search And Rescue, they received a callout for a hiker in distress late in the evening of Sunday, November 17. The man had set out earlier that morning to hike to Willow Lake in the Sangre de Cristo range and camp for the night, but the five-mile hike in took him 10 hours, and he became too cold to continue.

Crews were dispatched to the scene by helicopter but could not land safely, so two team members were inserted into the field at 3 a.m. and met the hiker approximately 30 minutes later.

"The hiker was wearing all his layers, with trail running shoes and gaiters. He was showing signs of acute mountain sickness and was borderline hypothermic," reports the AVSAR.

After several hours of warming the man with warming pads, hot liquids and a fire, he was in better condition but still unable to hike out. Teams were finally able to evacuate the hiker by air at 12 p.m. on Monday, more than 12 hours after the initial call.

Teams were finally able to evacuate the hiker by air at 12 p.m. on Monday, more than 12 hours after the initial call (Image credit: Alamy)

Members of AVSAR urge all hikers to have the proper gear for the environment you are in and know how to use it. The hiker reportedly was carrying a camping stove which he could have used to keep himself warm, but when the striker on the stove did not work, he assumed it was broken. They further stressed the importance of wearing proper footwear for hiking in winter, writing: "Trail running shoes are not adequate in deep snow and freezing temperatures."

Wearing trail running shoes for winter hiking is becoming increasingly common, and it's keeping mountain rescue teams across the world busy. Earlier this week, we reported on another Colorado rescue of a hiker who couldn't feel their feet while attempting to climb a 14er, while search and rescue teams over in Ireland begged hikers to wear the right footwear after several callouts that could have been avoided.

Though many of us hike in trail running shoes as a lightweight and versatile option, mesh uppers don't provide enough protection from snow and cold in winter conditions, even when paired with gaiters.

It's important to wear waterproof, insulated footwear such as winter hiking boots with good traction – look for rubber soles with the Vibram stamp of approval and deep lugs. Furthermore, wear wool hiking socks to help keep your feet dry and warm and carry an extra pair in case your feet get wet. Learn more in our article on what to wear for winter hiking.