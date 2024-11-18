"Be prepared for brutal conditions" – rescue teams aid hiker who "couldn't feel their feet" on frozen Colorado summit after dark

The hiker was unable to hike out and was unprepared to spend the night on the mountain

An unprepared hiker on one of Colorado's highest peaks had a lucky escape recently after attempting the climb in winter conditions and succumbing to the cold.

According to a report by Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, the party called for help from near the summit of Mount Columbia at around 7:24 p.m. on November 2, more than two hours after sunset.

"The subject reported they were uninjured, but that they were extremely cold and couldn’t feel their feet," writes the SAR team, adding that the caller was not prepared to spend the night on the mountain.

Though highs were an unseasonably mild 54 degrees on Mt Columbia the day of the hike, lows were projected to dip below freezing that night with light snow forecast for the following day.

Due to high winds at the time, helicopter extraction was not possible (Image credit: Getty)

Complicating matters further, due to high winds at the time, helicopter extraction was not possible. Fortunately, ground crews were able to reach the subject on foot and warm them up until they were able to evacuate. The mission was completed at 5:30 a.m. the following day with the team prompted to issue a call for caution.

"As the season changes, a friendly reminder to check the latest forecast and be prepared for brutal winter conditions in the high country. Weather can change quick and it’s always good to have the 10 essentials!"

The 10 essentials refer to gear that every hiker should carry regardless of conditions, distance or destination such as a headlamp, appropriate clothing (a warm down jacket and a waterproof jacket), hiking boots with good traction and navigational aids like a map and compass. However, for this particular hike in this season, more equipment is required for safety.

Located in the Sawatch Range near Buena Vista, Columbia is one of Colorado's 14ers – mountains over 14,000 feet tall – and it's not advised to attempt these peaks outside of the summer months unless you are skilled in mountaineering and carrying winter climbing equipment such as an ice axe and crampons. Learn more in our article on winter hiking safety.