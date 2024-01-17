Need a camping stove in a hurry? You can now order one on DoorDash

Just few years ago, DoorDash was just yet another food delivery company fighting for their piece of turf in America's major cities so their bikers and drivers could bring you that Kung Pao chicken you were just too lazy to go and pick up yourself. Today, they'll bring you a camping stove, camping chair or cooler so you can be ready for your next outdoor adventure all without having to wait days for delivery.

That's right, while Jeff Bezos works round the clock to iron out his plans for world domination by drone delivery, food delivery companies might have beaten him to the punch using their omnipresent fleet of bicycle couriers and delivery drivers already well-versed in dodging traffic jams.

The move is just the latest in DoorDash's expansion into retail – the company moved into grocery delivery in 2021 and has since added brands like Sephora and Best Buy to their ever-growing retail lineup. This new announcement is part of a bigger plan to “support consumers on their active and wellness journeys,” according to a press release.

“As consumers look to kickstart their fitness and wellness goals, DoorDash is their one-stop shop this new year,” says Shanna Prevé, vice president of strategic partnerships at DoorDash. “Whether they’re on the hunt for the perfect running sneakers or restocking on daily vitamins, we’re thrilled to be a part of their health journey.”

"Hi, did you order a sleeping bag liner ?" (Image credit: Maskot)

We took a look at the goods on offer via DoorDash in Denver, and while we weren't able to order a tent or sleeping bag sadly, we did quite like the look of the Blackstone On The Go 22" Tabletop Griddle with Hood and Laka 45 Coolerboth of which you can have dashed to your door for the princely delivery fee of just $1.27 (though presumably not on a bike). What's more, you won't have to contend with unrealistic delivery windows and expensive camping gear being left on your front porch for your neighbor to steal.

In addition to Camping World, the company has added JD Sports, Finish Line and The Vitamin Shoppe so you can fuel your wellness journey with new road running shoes, running tops and supplements, all without the wait.

Through January 31, you can earn 20 percent off eligible orders over $30 with the promo code NEWYOU20 at all the newly added retailers.