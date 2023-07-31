Enraged bison knocks Yellowstone tourist off his feet and pins him to the ground

Two people have been gored by bison at US National Parks in recent weeks, but it seems that some tourists are still getting much too close to the wildlife on their summer vacations.

Last week eight visitors were photographed standing right next to a bison at Yellowstone National Park – just inches from a sign warning how dangerous the animals are.

Another photo circulating on social media shows a man being knocked to the ground and pinned down by one of the powerful animals. The picture, which you can see below, was taken by an an anymous park visitor and shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which calls out bad behavior at US National Parks. It's not clear where in the park the attack happened, but the man reportedly escaped with only bruises (mostly to his ego).

A post shared by @touronsofyellowstone_2 A photo posted by on

Not everyone is so lucky. Only July 15, a woman was gored by a bison at the Painted Canyon Trailhead at Theodore Roosevelt National Park. She sustained injuries to her abdomen and foot, and was taken to a hospital in Fargo where she was reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Just two days later, a 47-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after being gored near Lake Lodge Cabins by the north shore of Lake Yellowstone. She was attacked while hiking with a companion, and airlifted to hospital with severe injuries to her chest and abdomen.

Stay safe around bison

The National Park Service (NPS) explains that bison have injured more people at Yellowstone National Park than any other animal, including bears and snakes. Although they may seem calm at first, they are as unpredictable as any wild animal, and can run three times faster than a human, giving you no time to escape if you get too close.

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park should always stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) from bison and elk, and never deliberately approach or distract them. Body language such as a raised tail, pawing the ground, making bluff charges, and vocalizing are all signs that an animal is anxious and liable to charge.

For more advice, see our guides how to avoid being gored by a bison and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.