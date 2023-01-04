Fossil reveals new Gen 6 Wellness Edition hybrid watch with two-week battery life

Fossil has revealed a new hybrid sports watch with two-week battery life, impressive health tracking tools including a new Wellness Dial that makes it easier to check your training stats, and a surprisingly affordable price tag.

Like the Garmin Instinct Crossover, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition (launched at this year's CES tech expo (opens in new tab) in Las Vegas) has analog hands that move aside to reveal a digital screen for viewing your fitness stats.

Unlike most hybrid watches, however, this display uses E-Ink rather than AMOLED tech, which minimizes power usage, helping the Gen 6 Wellness Edition run for up to two weeks between charges. A backlight allows you to see your numbers easily after dark, or in tricky lighting conditions.

The watch can automatically detect and begin tracking several different workout types, monitoring your heart rate and showing your current heart rate zone at a glance on the Wellness Dial. It also tracks blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and estimates your VO2 Max, giving a good idea of your overall fitness.

(Image credit: Fossil)

Unlike some of Fossil's recent smartwatches, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition doesn't run Google Wear OS, so you won't be able to install apps from the Google Play Store and use it to check your emails. However, it does sync with your calendar, display weather reports, and allow you to control your music.

When your hands are busy, you can also make voice commands using Amazon Alexa (though there's no speaker so you'll only receive text responses).

Best of all, it has a surprisingly modest price tag, coming in at £199 in the UK. It's available in three colorways with black, silver, and gold cases, plus quick-release silicone bands that can be bought separately in a wide array of colors.