Get free customization on Yeti bottles and cups, for a limited time

Right now, Yeti is offering free customization on drinkware, including bottles, mugs, and even wine chillers and buckets. The offer runs until 11:59pm on Wednesday March 13, so you've only got a couple of days to place your order.

There are lots of options to choose from, including Rambler travel mugs, water bottles, and water jugs, Colster can coolers, and even Boomer dog bowls to give your good boy or girl a special treat. There are also lots of colors to choose from, such as fan favorite King Crab orange, and new Agave teal.

You can pick a design from Yeti's gallery, with options including nature and landscapes, animals, and National Parks, then add your own text for a more personal touch.

Alternatively, you can upload your own image in PNG, JPG, GIF, SVG, WEBP, or BMP format. Yeti is waiving its usual setup fees, so there's no extra hidden cost. The only rules are that the image must be at least 300 pixels wide or high, it mustn't be a photo, and there must be no copyright or trademark infringement. Check out the custom designs FAQ for more details.