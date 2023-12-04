Fresh calls for hiking caution after Phoenix area trails see three rescues in one day
Three hikers were rescued in three separate incidents near Phoenix on Saturday
The ferociously hot temperatures that make hiking in Arizona so dangerous for much of the year might be subsiding, but that doesn't mean local mountain rescue is getting much of a break. Saturday saw three separate incidents taking place on popular trails in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area, prompting officials to issue new calls for caution.
Phoenix first responders found themselves reissuing warnings to hikers after the eventful day, which saw them assisting three injured hikers. Phoenix firefighters came to the aid of one hiker on South Mountain, while over on on Lookout Mountain, a rescue team had to stretcher-carry an injured hiker to the trailhead.
Meanwhile on Camelback Mountain, a woman was airlifted to hospital with a leg injury As we've previously reported, Camelback Mountain sees around 154 rescues each year due to a combination of tricky terrain, easy access, high traffic and other variable factors like heat and bees.
The Phoenix Fire Department urged hikers to wear appropriate footwear such as hiking boots or hiking shoes with good traction and, when possible, to avoid hiking alone. It's important to to do your research and ensure that you're remaining within your ability level when choosing a hiking trail.
Finally, make sure you carry your phone and, if you're venturing into areas where you might not have a cell signal, use a satellite messenger. Some GPS watches such as the Apple Watch and Garmin watches have a fall detection feature that can alert emergency services or an emergency contact if it detects that you've fallen.
