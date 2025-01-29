From alpine expeditions to ski trips, the top-rated Patagonia Black Hole Duffel makes hauling gear easy, and it's 30% off right now

This time-tested duffel has been part of Patagonia's lineup since the 1990s and you can save up to $60 on it right now

Whether you're heading out on a major expedition or a fun family ski trip, hauling outdoor gear requires a sturdy, roomy duffel. Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Patagonia Black Hole Duffel for as cheap as $110.93 at REI. That's a healthy saving of 30% off this duffel, which we gave nearly perfect marks after testing it for mountaineering trips.

This deal applies to the 40L, perfect for shoving in the overhead locker as well as the 55L for longer jaunts and the 70L for when you're traveling for a week or longer.

Advnture contributing writer Alex Foxfield calls this "no-nonsense duffel bag with a proven design." If you’re after a solid, durable gear hauler from a brand that does things properly, this is the duffel bag for you.

It sports thoughtful features, like the interior storage compartment that doubles up as a stuff sack, and is a very, very functional piece of kit.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 40L: $159 $110.93 at REI

Save $49 This sturdy 40-liter Patagonia duffel fits in an overhead bin—perfect for small loads and long weekends. Carry it by the haul handles, or wear it like a backpack with the removable shoulder straps.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L: $169 $117.93 at REI

Save $52 Made with weather- and abrasion-resistant recycled polyester, the 55-liter Patagonia Black Hole Duffel has plenty of room to keep all your gear organized for weekend outings or even extended trips.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 70L: $199 $138.93 at REI

Save $62 Made with weather- and abrasion-resistant recycled polyester, the 70-liter Patagonia Black Hole Duffel is perfect for gearheads looking to transport a week's worth (or more) of stuff.

As of 2023, 98% of the brand’s gear was made from recycled materials and it aims to eliminate its virgin polyester use entirely by 2025. The Black Hole's design is also in line with the brand’s focus on durability, which you’d expect for something designed to spend its life travelling, lugging heavy outdoor kit around and being thrown from pillar to post.

