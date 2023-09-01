Garmin Edge Explore 2 bike computer hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Edge Explore 2 for just £219.99 at Amazon. That's the cheapest this user-friendly bike computer has been since its launch last year, beating the best prices at both Chain Reaction Cycles and Argos.

The Edge Explore 2, which was released last summer, is designed with casual riders in mind, and will plot routes that help you ride more confidently. It comes pre-loaded with clear, high-contrast cycle maps, and can plan routes that stick to popular cycle trails and roads, or avoid high traffic areas if you prefer to ride away from traffic.

Our colleagues on Cycling Weekly praised its user friendly design, and called it a welcome antidote to feature-heavy and expensive cycle computers that do too much for most people.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Edge Explore 2 near you.

Garmin Edge Explore 2: £249.99 £219.99 at Amazon

Save £30 This is the best price we've ever seen for this entry-level bike computer, which is easy to use, and can plot routes that avoid heavy traffic or stick to popular cycle routes to help you ride more confidently.

Its display is big and clear, it's simple to set up and use, and it can be connected to external sensors like power meters and cadence sensors if you like. The only potential downside is that it only has profiles for three different types of cycling, but it'll cover all the bases for most casual riders.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Edge Explore 2 near you: