Garmin is holding an epic Father's Day sale – and it's even better than Black Friday

Father's Day is fast approaching, and to mark the occasion, Garmin is holding a huge sale on watches and other tech that would make a perfect gift. There are some very impressive markdowns, and it might even be better than last year's Black Friday sale, so you're bound to find something that will appeal to your dad (or that you can subtly suggest to your kids).

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): £739.99 £679.99 at Garmin

Save £60 This updated version of the powerful Epix has a new, more accurate heart rate monitor, and a built-in flashlight that's so handy you'll wonder how you managed without it. It's one of the best deals in Garmin's Father's Day sale.

Garmin Instinct Crossover: £349.99 £299.99 at Garmin

Save £50 The Instinct Crossover is a fun hybrid watch, with the chunky style of a Casio G-Shock and a hidden digital face that comes to life when the hands move aside. When we tested it, we also loved its great GPS accuracy and impressive battery life (see our full review for all the details).

Garmin Venu 3: £449.99 £399.99 at Garmin

Save £50 The Venu 3 is the perfect mix of sports watch and smartwatch. When we tested it, we loved that it has serious workout and fitness tracking tools, but looks smart enough to wear every day. Read our full review for more details.

Garmin Edge Explore 2: £249.99 £199.99 at Garmin

Save £50 A user-friendly bike computer with clear maps and smart navigation that gives turn-by-turn navigation and will guide you (or your dad) back if you go off-course. It'll even alert you if your bike is moved, and is compatible with e-bikes.

Garmin Index S2: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 I tested this scale for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, and was very impressed by the way it syncs data with your Garmin Connect account, including your weight and body composition, so it's all in one place together with your workout data. It rarely gets a significant price cut, so this is a great deal. Check out the full review.