This tiny Garmin satellite communicator helped save a diver after a heart attack – and it's $100 off right now

The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is a tiny device that lets you stay in touch and call for help in an emergency when there's no cellular connectivity – and it's just $299.99 at Amazon right now. That's that same price it was during the Black Friday sale, and the cheapest it's ever been.

It's the satellite communicator that helped save the life of Nicole DeHaven when she suffered a heart attack while diving. After she began to feel unwell during a lesson, with chest pains and numbness, Nicole's husband Eric used his inReach device to co-ordinate a rescue, contacting the dive shop, emergency services, and the couple's son. She was quickly transported to a medical center for evaluation, then rushed to hospital for immediate treatment.

“Our inReach was the determining factor to her survival, full stop,” Eric said after her recovery.

Garmin inReach Mini 2: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This tiny satellite communicator lets you send messages and reach emergency services around the world in areas with no cellular coverage. Stock is now limited, but if it sells out, you can pick it up for the same price direct from Garmin.

In an emergency, hitting the inReach Mini 2's SOS button will put you in touch with the Garmin Response Center, which co-ordinates with rescue services around the world to help get you the help you need, with support available in multiple languages.

In order to use the device's communication functions you'll need a Garmin inReach subscription, which start at $14.95 for a consumer plan.

