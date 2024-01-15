Garmin Instinct 2 drops back to its Black Friday price for a limited time

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar for only £185 at Amazon. That's a massive 26% off the list price, and the same price this super tough sports watch was on Black Friday.

I test a lot of GPS watches, but the Garmin Instinct 2 remains one of my favorites. It's compact, tough, and has frankly ridiculous battery life. The two-part display is cleverly designed, and the case is rugged without being outsized. In fact, when I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I gave it a full five stars.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 where you are. If you're looking for something else, I'm also rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals.

Garmin Instinct 2 : £249.99 £185 at Amazon

Save £64.99 This is a huge saving on one of Garmin's toughest, most dependable sports watches, bringing it back down to its Black Friday deal price. Discounts this steep don't usually last long, so you'll need to move fast to grab one while you can.

My only real criticism of the Instinct 2 is that it's not great for maps. While you can transfer courses to the watch via the Garmin Connect app, the monochrome memory-in-pixel display means you don't see much detail. In all other respects though, this is an excellent sports watch that'll take a beating and keep on running.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 where you are, with prices updated daily: