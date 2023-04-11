Garmin launches Edge 840 and Edge 540 cycle computers with multi-band GPS

Garmin has launched two new cycling computers, the Edge 840 and 540, with new training tools, boosted battery life (including optional solar charging), and improved GPS mapping.

Many of the features included in the two new devices have tricked down from the top-end Garmin Edge 1040, and are now available in a more affordable form.

One of the standout features is the addition of multiband GPS, which makes it easier for the device to pinpoint your location in tricky areas such as under heavy tree cover or near tall buildings, which can obscure the field of view to satellites or cause GPS drift.

There are also new suggested workouts, similar to those provided by newer Garmin watches, and training prompts to help you train more effectively. When paired with a Garmin HRM heart rate sensor or compatible watch, you'll also get personalized coaching that adapts based on your training load, recovery, and upcoming events, plus a real-time stamina chart that shows how much energy you have left in the tank for the rest of your ride. Can you afford to push harder, or do you need to hold back?

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Edge 840 and 540 are both available in standard versions, or with Garmin's Power Glass to keep their batteries topped up throughout the day and extend life between charges. Solar charging can extend battery life up to 60 hours in battery saver mode, making it a great option for multi-day events and touring.

The devices have the same 2.6in display size and resolution as their predecessors. Both have button controls, but the Edge 840 also has touchscreen controls for easier panning across maps and scrolling through menus.

Both are available in solar and non-solar versions direct from Garmin (opens in new tab). The Edge 840 Solar is $549.99/£519.99, and the Edge 540 Solar is $449.99/£449.99. The non-solar Edge 840 is $449.99/£449.99, and the non-solar Edge 540 is $349.99/£349.99.