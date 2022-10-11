Garmin launches new luxury Marq watches for adventurers with deep pockets

Garmin has launched a set of five new luxury Marq watches with premium looks and features optimized for specific sports.

This is the second generation of Marq watches, and one one of the biggest upgrades this time around is the addition of AMOLED touchscreens, which are brighter and crisper than the color memory-in-pixel (MIP) displays used previously. Each watch is topped with a domed sapphire lens, which bends the light and gives the impression of a display that goes all the way to the edge of the case.

Each one has a 45mm case made from grade five titanium, which is a tough alloy resistant to saltwater and corrosion. Around the edge you'll find Garmin's traditional system of five physical buttons, which are easy to use with wet, cold, or gloved hands, and will be instantly familiar if you've ever used a Fenix or Forerunner device.

There are big software upgrades too, and later this year each watch will get a brand new Jet Lag Adviser feature, which will help globetrotting explorers manage their sleep schedule and exercise.

The new Marq lineup

The Marq Adventurer (opens in new tab) (shown above) is made with hiking and camping in mind, with a look reminiscent of traditional field watches. It has a hybrid leather/rubber strap that combines the best features of both materials, plus a bezel marked with cardinal bearings and 360-degree markings for navigation.

Its large AMOLED display is ideal for navigation, and the second-gen Marq Adventuter come preloaded with TopoActive maps, which make it easier to navigate trails and see beyond the next turn – something that's tricky with most GPS watches, which are designed with road use in mind. It's priced at $2,100.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Marq Athlete (opens in new tab) (above) is made with premium materials, including a titanium case with a brushed diamond-like carbon (DLC) bezel, and vented silicone rubber band for breathability. It includes training tools from Garmin's latest sports watches (such as the Garmin Fenix 7 and Forerunner 955) including real time stamina, and grade-adjusted pacing guidance. It's on sale for $1,900.

The Marq Golfer (opens in new tab) (the latest in a long line of Garmin golf watches) has a look inspired by the green, and is preloaded with maps of over 42,000 golf courses around the world. It gives precise distances to the front, middle, and back of the green, plus slope direction for Garmin Golf (opens in new tab) members. Other tools include virtual caddie, hazard view, and wind data. You even get three Approach CT10 golf club sensors. It's priced at $2,300.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has long been one of the biggest names in boating and marine navigation, and the Marq Captain (opens in new tab) (above) is designed for those who enjoy racing on the open water. It includes a countdown timer to show the time until the start gun, and will alert you to imminent tide changes and anchor drag. You can even use it to access your boat's autopilot right from your wrist. The Marq Captain costs $2,200.

Rounding out the new set, the $2,400 Garmin Marq Aviator (opens in new tab) builds on the company's history in flight computers and navigation. It allows you to navigate to a destination in the worldwide aeronautical database, or plot a course to the nearest airport. You can receive notifications when flying conditions match your preferences, see NEXRAD radar overlaid on the route on the watch's screen, and access aviation weather,

All five watches are expected to start shipping later this month. We'll be testing the Marq Adventurer soon, and will bring you a full review once we've put it through its paces in the great outdoors