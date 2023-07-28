Garmin Venu 2 hits lowest price this year at Walmart

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Venu 2 watch for just $261.55 at Walmart. That's a saving of 35% off the list price, and the cheapest I've seen it anywhere this year, including Amazon.

The Venu 2 is one of my all-time favorite GPS watches, offering a great blend of everyday smartwatch and fitness tracking features. It looks great, with a crisp OLED display that's easy to read in any light and a minimalist design that's much more sleek than chunky Fenix and Forerunner devices.

Don't let that fool you though – this is a serious fitness watch with excellent location tracking, on-screen workout guidance, and muscle maps to help you balance your training.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Venu 2 near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots more budget-friendly options.

Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 $261.55 at Walmart

Save $138.44 This is the cheapest I've seen the excellent Venu 2 anywhere this year. If you're not sure which Garmin watch is for you, it's a superb all-rounder that will suit most wearers down to the ground.

When I reviewed the Garmin Venu 2 for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I gave it a full five stars. My only criticism (if you can call it that) was that the case design is very similar to that of the original Venu, but that really is a minor gripe. If you're on the fence about picking up a Garmin watch, this is a great option that'll serve you well for many years to come.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Venu 2 near you: