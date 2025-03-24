Get set for your first camp of the season with more than $200 off this wilderness-ready, family-size MSR tent

The MSR Habitude 6 tent is a three-season, six-person model built for adventures in the wilderness

MSR Habitude 6
Head outdoors with this MSR tent (Image credit: MSR)

With April right around the corner, campers across the globe are dusting off their gear and getting ready to head out into the wilderness for another camping season.

With months of campfires and stargazing to look forward to, now is the time to stock up on all the essentials, including a snug sleeping bag, trusty headlamp, and reliable tent to shelter you from the elements.

If you're in the market for a new camping tent and want to really stretch your spend, check out the Habitude 6 from MSR, which is now available for $489.73 at REI Outlet.

This spacious three-season tent has a high ceiling and is large enough to sleep six. It's made from strong polyester taffeta and held up by sturdy aluminum poles.

Ready for rainfall, the Habitude 6 features a durable water-repellent (DWR) ripstop rainfly, to fend off the elements, while a steep canopy quickly sheds water.

This 83sqft (7.7m2) tent is 30% off, saving you a whopping $210 off its list price.

Look below for today's best MSR tent deals where you are:

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

