Get set for your first camp of the season with more than $200 off this wilderness-ready, family-size MSR tent

With April right around the corner, campers across the globe are dusting off their gear and getting ready to head out into the wilderness for another camping season.

With months of campfires and stargazing to look forward to, now is the time to stock up on all the essentials, including a snug sleeping bag, trusty headlamp, and reliable tent to shelter you from the elements.

If you're in the market for a new camping tent and want to really stretch your spend, check out the Habitude 6 from MSR, which is now available for $489.73 at REI Outlet.

This spacious three-season tent has a high ceiling and is large enough to sleep six. It's made from strong polyester taffeta and held up by sturdy aluminum poles.

Ready for rainfall, the Habitude 6 features a durable water-repellent (DWR) ripstop rainfly, to fend off the elements, while a steep canopy quickly sheds water.

This 83sqft (7.7m2) tent is 30% off, saving you a whopping $210 off its list price.

Save $210 This large MSR tent has enough room for all the family. It's well-suited to wilderness camping in spring, summer, and fall and battles back against rainfall with a DWR-coated ripstop rainfly and steep canopy.

