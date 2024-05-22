Go for a hike in Nebraska this summer, and you could win a fun 2-day cabin stay

Hiking in Nebraska this summer could come with a bonus.

The state parks department is offering prizes for hikers who trek along 45 designated trails as part of a Trail Trek competition that begins today (Wednesday May 22nd) and carries on until the last day of October.

To be in with a chance of winning, you need to take a selfie that includes one of the Trail Trek signs you’ll find on the designated trails, then submit the photo to YourParksAdventure.com. One entry puts you into a draw to win a two-night stay in a cabin at a Nebraska state park, plus outdoor gear and subscription to Nebraskaland Magazine.

You can submit multiple entries, and depending on how many you submit, you become eligible for things like a foldable water bottle, a commemorative walking stick medallion, and a commemorative T-shirt. We think this means if you submit the maximum number of entries (40 photos) you get all three (and obviously, they need to photos of signs on different trails, not 40 selfies of you by the same sign).

Trail Trek sign (Image credit: Your Parks Adventure)

“Trail Trek encourages people of all abilities to join us outdoors to explore trails, see new sights, and explore healthy ways to spend time together or get away from it all,” says Bob Hanover, parks division assistant administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Nebraska has many great trails to discover.”

If you're new to hiking and encouraged to give it a try, here’s how to start hiking: 10 things you need to know before you go.

Many of the designated trails are at state parks, but others are in city, county and federal parks or those maintained by the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The Trail Trek signs are typically within a half mile of the trailhead, so you don’t even need to be a particularly hardy trekker. Around half the trails are handicapped accessible. The cartoon raccoon on the signs is called Kit, by the way.

Participating trails include:

• Omaha – Heartland of America Park to NP Dodge Park (ADA accessible), including the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

• Scottsbluff – Riverside Park, the Monument Valley Pathway along the North Platte River (ADA accessible).

• Lincoln - Billy Wolff Trail, from Rickman’s Run/Holmes Lake Dog Park to downtown Lincoln (ADA accessible)

• Chadron State Park – Cabin Trail

• Ord - Lower Loup Natural Resources District Arboretum Trail, starting at the NRD headquarters in Ord (ADA accessible).

• Kearney – Archway Trail, accessible from the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument (ADA accessible).

There’s a full list of the participating trails at YourParksAdventure.com.