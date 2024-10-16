Heartbroken father attempts desperate last bid search for son missing in Yellowstone

Dad is desperate to find 22-year-old hiker, who has been missing in Yellowstone for a month

The father of a hiker who disappeared after reaching the summit of a mountain in Yellowstone National Park a month ago has been desperately trying to conduct his own search.

Brian King-Henke attempted to organize a private effort to find Austin King as weather forecasters predicted a winter storm was set to hit Eagle Peak in Wyoming.

The move came as official rescuers scaled back their search and rescue for the 22-year-old who has not been seen or heard from since September 17.

However, the bid to scramble a scour of the area was thwarted when the park would not allow a request to helicopter extra people into the area for ground searches.

A park statement reported that they were unable to verify if the helicopter pilot had sufficient experience flying to land in mountainous terrain.

It added that, given the weather forecast for a winter storm, the plan was to stop all current search efforts.

King-Henke revealed his anguish over the latest news, telling British news outlet the Independent that he was extremely worried his son would not now be found until spring.

From October to April, the National Park Service closes roads in Yellowstone due to winter weather.

We have previously reported the disappearance of the park employee, and that King left voicemails for family and friends, as well as a chilling note at the summit of the peak detailing his harrowing journey to get there.

In the note left in the summit registry, King described the treacherous conditions. He wrote: “I can’t feel my fingers and my glasses are so fogged from the ruthless weather of the mountains. I truly cannot believe I am here after what it took to be here. I endured rain, sleet, hail and the most wind I have ever felt.”

He said that he could not see the mountain he was climbing for most of the day due to dense fog. He added that he had lost the correct trail and free soloed cliffs.

His disappearance prompted a large-scale search and rescue bid but after 11 days, the National Park Service announced the mission had moved from a rescue effort to a recovery.

While rescue teams reportedly saw footprints and remnants of a firepit on the trail, they could not be certain these were created by King.

King is described as 6ft tall, weighing 160lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt and gray pants. The appeal calls for anyone who may have sighted the hiker to get in touch with the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at (307) 344 2643.