Yellowstone officials search for employee who disappeared after calling friends from stormy summit of remote peak

Officials at Yellowstone National Park have launched an urgent appeal after one of their employees disappeared while hiking a mountain in stormy weather in a remote section of the park.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, Austin King, 22, was last heard from on Tuesday, September 17, when he called friends and family from the summit of Eagle Peak in the southeast corner of Yellowstone. The report states that King is working as a concession employee in the park and the peak had been part of a seven-day backcountry backpacking trip.

He reportedly described experiencing fog, rain, sleet, hail and windy conditions from the summit, and was reported overdue on Friday afternoon when he failed to arrive for his boat pickup on Yellowstone Lake. A search and rescue effort launched the following morning in the high mountain areas of Eagle Peak and surrounding areas. Rescuers discovered King’s camp and personal belongings Saturday evening in the upper Howell Creek area.

King is described as 6-foot tall, weighing 160 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt and gray pants. Park officials have released an information poster which you can view below with two photographs of King. They are appealing to anyone who was traveling in the area and think they may have seen King to get in touch with the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at (307) 344 2643.

Park officials have released an information poster with two photographs of King (Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

Backcountry safety

Backcountry backpacking trips can be some of the best adventures you can have in the wild, but it's important to be prepared with the following safety procedures, especially if you plan to hike alone:

Finally, always hiking within your ability level, know when to turn back and even have a Plan B in mind for when the weather doesn't play ball with your plans.