"I will never forget today" – chilling note found at mountain summit provides clues in case of missing Yellowstone hiker

The 22-year-old hiker has been missing for nearly a month

A missing hiker who disappeared after climbing a mountain in Yellowstone National Park a month ago left a note at the summit detailing the harrowing journey he took to get there.

As we previously reported, 22-year-old Austin King was last heard from on Tuesday, September 17 when he called friends and family from the summit of Eagle Peak in a remote section of the park. King had been working as a concession employee in the park and the peak had been part of a seven-day backcountry backpacking trip where he had met with stormy weather.

In voicemails to friends and family from the summit, King described experiencing fog, rain, sleet, hail and windy conditions from the summit. He was reported three days later when he failed to arrive for his boat pickup on Yellowstone Lake.

King's disappearance prompted a large-scale search and rescue effort in the high mountain area, but after 11 days of intense searching, the National Park Service announced that the mission had moved from a rescue effort to a recovery effort.

Now, with winter weather on the way and snow forecast for this week, King's father has organized one more search effort and shared a note that his son left at the summit with Cowboy State Daily.

Park officials have released an information poster with two photographs of King (Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

In the note left in the summit registry, King describes the treacherous conditions he overcame to reach the summit, writing:

“I can’t feel my fingers and my glasses are so fogged from the ruthless weather of the mountains. I truly cannot believe I am here after what it took to be here. I endured rain, sleet, hail and the most wind I have ever felt.”

He says that he could not see the mountain he was climbing for most of the day due to dense fog which led him off the correct trail.

“I free soloed too many cliffs to get here and walked up to the peak from the connecting peak – AKA not the right path."

Immediately following his disappearance, the NPS reported that search crews were experiencing accumulations of snow and ice and six-foot drifts on Eagle Peak, and it was unclear whether King was prepared for winter conditions, though descriptions had him in a black sweatshirt and gray pants.

King signs his note triumphantly at 6 p.m. writing "I will never forget today (for) the rest of my life. Life is beautiful, got out and LIVE IT!” Within an hour, he would have been in darkness.

King is described as 6-foot tall, weighing 160 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt and gray pants. Park officials are appealing to anyone who was traveling in the area and think they may have seen King to get in touch with the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at (307) 344 2643.

Always tell some where you are going, and leave detailed plans including your route and timings (Image credit: Getty)

Backcountry safety

Backcountry backpacking trips can be some of the best adventures you can have in the wild, but it's important to be prepared with the following safety procedures, especially if you plan to hike alone:

Finally, always hiking within your ability level, know when to turn back and even have a Plan B in mind for when the weather doesn't play ball with your plans.