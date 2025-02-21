Hikers hit the trails in aid of cancer charity Macmillan - and Decathlon is getting on board
Decathlon has pledged to donate 15% of all sales from the event's official kit list to Macmillan
Hikers across the United Kingdom will soon be lacing up their boots and hitting the trails to fight cancer thanks to the Macmillan 'mighty hikes' initiative.
The mighty hikes are a series of half and full-marathon charity hikes taking place up and down the country to raise funds for Macmillan, a charity that provides physical, emotional and financial support to people affected by cancer.
The series of events this year will take trekkers through 12 scenic countryside routes, like the idyllic Thames path and Northumbria coastal route. They're open to trekkers of all abilities and run from from May until September.
In support of the initiative, outdoor specialist Decathlon has created a dedicated mighty hike kit list. It includes a variety of hiking essentials like boots, waterproofs, and backpacks. Some 15% of every purchase from the kit list will be donated to Macmillan, to help make a positive difference for people suffering from cancer.
"I’m sure our incredible hikers will take advantage of the kit list and be grateful for those last-minute essentials ahead of the big day," said Craig Fordham, director of public fundraising at Macmillan.
"The hikes are a fantastic way to take on a physical and mental challenge, whilst enjoying some of the UK’s most beautiful scenery, and raising vital funds. Every penny raised helps us go the extra mile to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are."
About 24,000 people hit the trails to take part in last year's mighty hikes initiative, walking 438,000 miles / 704,900km between them to raise more than $13 million / £10.2 million.
If you're in the UK and eager to get outdoors in support of Macmillan, you can sign up to walk, volunteer or donate here.
