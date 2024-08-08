HOKA and SATISFY combine style with serious performance in the Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY

Time to get serious. A lot of sneaker collaborations are all about some fashion brand adding weird designs elements to practical shoes to create something to turn heads (and sometimes ankles too) or to part sneakerhead collectors from their money.

But Hoka’s collaborations with Paris-based counterculture couture specialists Satisfy are a little different, including this latest one. They’re serious about making shoes that still deliver as performance shoes, as well as looking cool.

The follow-up to last year’s Clifton LS sneaker, the Hoka Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY is a reworking of one of the lightest and techiest trail running shoes in the Hoka line, the Hoka Mafate Speed 4, designed for technical trail running.

The Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY combines SATISFY’s premium finishing touches with HOKA’s innovative materials. There’s a sleek, transparent upper complemented by a soft microfiber collar and protective ripstop nylon. Available in a vibrant Sulfur look and an earth-toned Rubber colorway, it certainly stands out from other trail runners.

But it’s not just a looker. The two-part ProFly midsole, with responsive foam underfoot and Vibram outsole ensure performance and grip on the most rugged terrain. Plus, the toggle-fastened laces from Satisfy and HOKA's last collaboration make a return.

“The repetitive impacts while running cause microtraumas, resulting in fluid accumulation and foot swelling," says Satisfy boss Brice Partouche. "So, on a long-distance run, you’ll likely have to readjust your laces. If you’re racing, you need an easy and fast lacing system.”

Part of the reason why Satisfy and Hoka’s collabs work so well in terms of both style and practicality may be because Partouche is a runner himself. While his brand’s urban style is informed by his other loves – skating and drumming – he has become obsessed with running, telling highsnobiety, “I grew up skateboarding and going to punk shows, so crossover was the culture. My design process is primarily focused on product purpose, technology, and performance. The same design principles were applied to the Satisfy HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite.”



The Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY will be available from August 9 for $210 (US) on SATISFY’s website, HOKA’s website and at select retailers.