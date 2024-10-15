Hoka's new "snap on and take off" vest and shrug combo has mountain runners ready for changing winter conditions

Hoka is getting runners ready for winter, and not just with waterproof trail running shoes like the Speedgoat 6 Mid GTX. The California-based brand has just dropped its new "snap on and take off" vest and shrug combo to help mountain runners prepare for changing conditions.

The Hoka Skyfill Run Vest is a running gilet designed to keep your vital organs warm and protected on cold days without compromising your range of motion as you tackle steep slopes. Lightweight, packable Primaloft ThermoPlume delivers cozy protection against a dawn chill and also repels water if you meet with sleet or damp conditions.

This stretchy vest can replace the need for a hydration pack if you're not traveling too far, thanks to two chest pockets big enough to fit soft water bottles, plus two hand-warming pockets where you can stash your phone, running gloves and keys.

PrimaLoft ThermoPlume is water-repellent (Image credit: Hoka One One)

If you get on the trail and realize you need more protection from the cold, the vest snaps into the hooded Skyfill Run Shrug which essentially transforms your vest into a full-coverage puffer jacket for bitter days. Conversely, if it's frigid when you take off from the trailhead, you can start with the jacket then remove the shrug and stash it in your pocket once you warm up.

The Hoka Skyfill Run Vest is available now in black at Hoka for $158/£150 in sizes XS to XXL for men, and in women's sizing in Quartzite. The Hoka Skyfill Run Shrug is on sale for $128 in black for men and women.