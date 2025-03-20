Human remains found after month-long search for missing man in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Human remains believed to be a missing Denver man have been discovered in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Authorities from the National Park Service had been searching for 31-year-old Jordan Masters after he was reported missing on February 15. Masters was last seen in the park two days earlier.

On March 10, a worker from the park's search and rescue operation discovered the remains in a "remote and highly technical area to access", according to a statement from the NPS. Authorities have now confirmed that they suspect the remains are those of Masters.

"Due to the complexity of the location, efforts are underway to recover the remains for positive identification by the medical examiner's office," continued the statement.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison Park staff are now reaching out to "adjacent parks that have extreme technical skill sets" to help with the recovery.

The exact location of the discovery is under wraps while the recovery effort is ongoing.

The Gunnison river flows through the park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is one of Colorado's most stunning wilderness areas. It covers 30,750 acres of rugged North American backcountry and is home to some of the oldest, steepest, and craggiest cliffs in America.

It's a firm favorite for hikers and climbers alike, boasting multiple technical trails and multi-pitch, traditional climbing routes. Black Canyon itself is extremely deep, 2,722 ft (830m) at its deepest, so offers plenty of routes for climbers to scale.

Staying safe in the cliffs

If you're planning a climbing trip to Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park, the NPS has some advice for you:

Always wear a helmet

Climb within your ability level, don't push yourself

Be willing to back off and abandon a climb if necessary

Be wary of climbing beneath others, due to the risk of loose rock

Carry overnight gear and a bivy sack in case of an emergency

For more rock climbing safety advice, check out our expert guide.