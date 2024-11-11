I never enter the backcountry without my Leatherman multi-tool and it's 20% off right now ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday may still be weeks away, but there are some great deals to be found already on camping and hiking gear. Right now, you can pick up the bestselling Leatherman Wave+ multitool for just $95.96 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of 20% off the regular list price for this lightweight multi-tool that lets you easily handle any task.

A multi-tool is an essential for anyone who likes adventures in the wild. I never leave home without mine tucked into my backpack and earlier this year, I reported on a California hiker who survived for 10 days lost in the backcountry with only a Leatherman.

The Wave+ gives you tons of options with 18 tools including replaceable, durable wire cutters which double as pliers for removing a hot pot from the camping stove, a saw to process kindling for the fire and easy-to-use spring-action scissors to cut dressings to size if you take a tumble on the trail. The whole package weighs just 8.5 ounces and can easily fit in your pocket.

This deal applies to both the black and stainless steel colorways, and this tool makes an excellent stocking stuffer if you're taking care of some early Christmas shopping.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Leatherman multi-tools where you are.

Leatherman Wave+ multi-tool: $119.95 $95.96 at Amazon

Save $25 An international best-seller, the Wave+ has all the essential tools of the original with the addition of replaceable, durable wire cutters. All 18 tools can be opened and locked quickly, conveniently to tackle any task. Many of these tools are outside-accessible, so you can use them when the multi-tool is folded and closed.

The advantages of a multitool are that they give you a portable, compact and highly functional unit that’s always at the ready, making them popular with back and bike variety packers.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Leatherman multi-tools where you are: