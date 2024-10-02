Another stranded hiker rescued from scary situation thanks to Garmin InReach device

The hiker became cliffed out on an unmarked route

A Colorado hiker has been rescued from a scary situation by activating a satellite communication device after becoming stranded on an unmarked route.

According to a Facebook post from Mountain Rescue Aspen, the call came in on Monday morning alerting them to a stranded hiker in the vicinity of Capitol Lake. The hiker had set off on Sunday with the intention of hiking the “Hell Roaring Ridge” near Capitol Peak, one of Colorado’s deadliest 14ers.

"This is a challenging route that is difficult to navigate and is not a marked trail," writes MRA.

The hiker had camped in the area the night before, but in the morning became "cliffed out" – a term used to describe a hiker getting stuck in an area where they can no longer proceed either up or down.

Fortunately, the hiker had done several things right. They were carrying food and provisions, a shelter and a Garmin InReach device which they used to contact a friend. That friend alerted mountain rescue and the team was able to establish contact with the hiker.

"It was determined that they would be able to shelter in place until the Mountain Rescue team was able to get to them," writes MRA.

Team members were able to reach the hiker by 12 p.m. using GPS coordinates and local knowledge of the surrounding area. The hiker was uninjured and was assisted back to the trailhead.

Though this scenario ended well and the hiker was well prepared for emergencies, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public of the dangers of hiking in the mountains, warning:

"Be extra cautious when it comes to taking routes that are unmarked."

Over 10,000 people have used Garmin inReach devices to get emergency help (Image credit: Garmin)

What is a Garmin InReach?

In October 2022, we reported that over 10,000 people have used Garmin inReach devices to get emergency help. The inReach Messenger is a tiny device that's a potential lifesaver when you're camping, hiking, or bikepacking in remote locations. It connects to your phone via the Garmin Messenger app (available for both iOS and Android), and lets you send and receive text messages via satellite, letting you stay in touch even when there's no cellular connectivity.

You can also use the device to send an interactive SOS to Garmin's control room, which will put you in touch with the appropriate emergency or rescue services wherever you are in the world.

In order to use the inReach Messenger, you'll need a Garmin inReach subscription. There are long-term plans for regular explorers, plus monthly options if you're only planning to be away for a short time. There are three consumer plans (safety, recreation, and expedition) that you can choose from depending on how many messages you want to send, and which location and weather features you want.

