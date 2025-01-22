I'm an outdoors journalist and the Columbia Konos TRS Outdry is my all-time favorite hiking sneaker – it's under $100 right now
I've been hiking in these shoes for nearly a year and I can't get enough of them
I've been going on about a certain pair of hiking shoes for nearly a year to anyone who will listen, and they just got a healthy price cut for anyone who wants to hit the trail in comfort. Right now, you can pick up the unbelievably comfortable Columbia Konos TRS Outdry shoe for just $97.50 at Columbia. That's a healthy saving of 25% off these shoes, which I can't get enough of.
After kissing a lot of frogs when it came to testing Columbia hiking shoes, I found this pair to be practically perfect and they're now my first choice for any trail that can be tackled in a sneaker-style shoe.
They might just look like another pair of trainers, but they've provided me with excellent grip from the steep, loose trails of Switzerland to the sloppy hillsides of Scotland, which lets me move fast with confidence. They're built with Columbia's Omni-Max technology which basically means your feet are getting a gentle acupressure massage as you walk. I never get foot fatigue even after long days on the trail.
They're also waterproof thanks to an Outdry membrane which means they can handle rainy days and wet grass, but I've found them to be breathable enough to wear on planes for adventurous vacations. I like mine so much I've gifted a pair to my cousin (she loves them too) and I also have the mid-height version for when I want a little more protection.
This deal applies to men's sizing in Slate Grey/Poppy Red and Deep Blue/Supersonic, and women's sizing in Cirrus Grey/Blush Rose, Monument/Spring Yellow, Nocturnal/Sunkissed and Kettle/Blush Rose.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Columbia Konos TRS Outdry shoe where you are.
Columbia's Navic Fit System delivers comfort and stability with a unique lace-webbing system that keeps your heel in place for a more secure fit while running or hiking
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Columbia Konos TRS hiking shoes where you are:
