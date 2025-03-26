No, it's not a typo – you can pick up these bestselling Columbia hiking boots for as little as $38 right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

These mountaineering-style boots have been discontinued, and you can save as much as 61% on them right now

All good things must come to an end, but a discontinued hiking boot often means big discounts. Right now, you can grab the bestselling Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot for as little as $38.52 at Amazon. That's a gigantic saving of 61% off the regular price for these highly rated boots, which hikers say are comfortable right out of the box.

The Newton Ridge is a mountaineering style boot feating a stiff sole for rocky scrambles and a lasting full grain leather and suede upper. Columbia's breathable Omni-Tech waterproof membrane sheds water and releases excess heat so your feet stay dry and comfortable in the rain.

This deal applies to women's sizing and the exact discount depends on your sizing, but as we've mentioned this style has been discontinued so we recommend you don't dawdle.

Save $61 Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot features a seam-sealed construction, combined with TECHLITE lightweight midsole, for long-lasting comfort with superior cushioning and high energy return

Built for challenging trails, Omni-Grip rubber outsoles improve traction with a tread pattern that adapts to varied surfaces, and if you've got a long day planned, cushioned foam midsole absorbs the impact of every step.

