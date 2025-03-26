No, it's not a typo – you can pick up these bestselling Columbia hiking boots for as little as $38 right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

All good things must come to an end, but a discontinued hiking boot often means big discounts. Right now, you can grab the bestselling Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot for as little as $38.52 at Amazon. That's a gigantic saving of 61% off the regular price for these highly rated boots, which hikers say are comfortable right out of the box.

The Newton Ridge is a mountaineering style boot feating a stiff sole for rocky scrambles and a lasting full grain leather and suede upper. Columbia's breathable Omni-Tech waterproof membrane sheds water and releases excess heat so your feet stay dry and comfortable in the rain.

This deal applies to women's sizing and the exact discount depends on your sizing, but as we've mentioned this style has been discontinued so we recommend you don't dawdle.

Not in the US? scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus women's hiking boots near you.

Built for challenging trails, Omni-Grip rubber outsoles improve traction with a tread pattern that adapts to varied surfaces, and if you've got a long day planned, cushioned foam midsole absorbs the impact of every step.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Columbia Newton Ridge Plus women's hiking boots where you are:

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners.  

