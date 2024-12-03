I've taken Osprey's most eco-friendly backpack all over the world in the past 2 years – and it's 24% off at REI right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, but there are still some great deals to be found on hiking gear. Right now, you can get your hands on the Osprey Talon Earth 22 backpack for just $127.73 at REI. That's a generous savings of 24% off this Bluesign-approved pack that's made with recycled fabrics inside and out.

I first got my hands on this pack just over two years ago when it came out, and my main complaint about it is that my boyfriend is always stealing it. Between us, we've taken it up mountains in Scotland, Spain and the Alps, on cross-country ski excursions and even use it as a carry-on for weekends away when we don't want to check a bag.

For hiking, the Osprey Talon Earth 22 has a roomy design with a dynamic fit which delivers optimal functionality and breathability. It's got all the attachments you could want for winter gear and cycling to make a big impact on your adventures with a minimal impact on the planet.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Glacier Grey colorway and we suggest you act fast before stocks sell out.

Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best deals on the Osprey Talon Earth 22 backpack where you are.

Osprey Talon Earth 22 Pack: $170 $127.73 at REI

Save $42 Made with recycled fabrics inside and out, from zipper chains and webbing to labels, the men's Osprey Talon Earth 22 pack has a dynamic fit and optimal functionality for days spent on the trail.

In the Talon Earth 22, you’ll find sustainable details everywhere from recycled binding tape, zippers, woven labels to sewing thread, meaning you can reduce your footprint on the places you love to explore. What's more, roughly half of the plastic hardware is hewn from certified-renewable natural gas.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Osprey Talon Earth 22 Pack where you are, with prices updated daily: