Komoot just made it far, far easier to get routes onto your Garmin device

Route planning and sharing service Komoot has released a new tool that makes it much easier to get GPX routes onto your Garmin watch, cycle computer, or handheld sat-nav.

Send to Device works with any device capable of running the Komoot app from the Connect IQ store (opens in new tab), including Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and Instinct watches, Edge bike computers, GPSMAP navigators, and many more.

Whether it's a hike, trail run, or bike ride, you can now send the route (known as Tours in Komoot) straight to your Garmin device with a single tap. Just pick your chosen Tour using the Komoot website or app, select 'Send to device', and it will be ready and waiting for you when you want to begin.

If you're using a Garmin GPS watch in Komoot's navigation mode, you can also adjust, switch, and update your route in the middle of a Tour without ending and restarting your current activity, which is extremely handy if you want to add a coffee stop, or take a detour to check out a nearby landmark.

Komoot is one of our top navigation apps for outdoor adventures thanks to its support for multiple sports, live tracking, and easy navigation with turn-by-turn directions. You can either create your own route (which is easiest on the desktop) or pick one of the thousands shared by other users.

