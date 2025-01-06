"Learn from my mistake, don't bring your Garmin" - hiker arrested for possessing Garmin InReach device in India
Social media star 'Hiker Heather' was arrested while carrying her Garmin device through Delhi Airport
For some, Garmin’s InReach range of satellite communicators is a godsend, a handy tool to help lost or injured hikers call for rescue in emergencies.
Not reliant on mobile phone signals, InReach messengers can be used to send messages and distress calls in all manner of remote backcountry locations.
In the past decade alone, more than 10,000 lost or injured people have used a Garmin InReach device to call for emergency help, but be careful where you take them.
A British hiker who goes by ‘Hiker Heather’ on social media, recently found out the hard way that some countries don’t take kindly to Garmin’s innovative satellite tech.
On the way to catch a domestic flight in India’s Delhi airport, the social media star, who has more than 28,000 Instagram followers, was stopped by security officers while carrying her Garmin InReach device.
She was then informed that Garmin technology was illegal in India, and handed over to local police.
Heather was questioned and held in custody for over 10 hours before she was finally released on the condition that she return for a court appearance in the near future.
“Learn from my mistake, don't try and bring your Garmin to India,” she said in an emotional video posted to Instagram.
All satellite communicator devices are illegal in India to prevent security risks and unwanted surveillance.
Heather’s experience is far from an isolated incident, with several foreign adventurers falling victim to the law. Only last month, a Canadian ultra-runner was detained, questioned, and made to pay more than $2,000 in bail and legal fees for possessing an InReach device in India.
Tina Lewis, who’s previously won the Leadville 100 trail race, said she was ‘not aware’ that GPS devices were illegal, and had to endure ‘hours of investigation’ by Indian police.
India isn’t the only country where the Garmin InReach and similar devices are banned, the following countries also limit or prohibit the use of personal satellite technology.
- Afghanistan
- Crimea (region of Ukraine)
- Cuba
- Georgia
- Iran
- North Korea
- Myanmar
- Sudan
- Syria
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- China
- Russia
Heather currently remains in India, taking advice from the British Embassy while she awaits a court appearance.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.