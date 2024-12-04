Leatherman's bestselling multi-tool has 18 functions you can operate single-handedly, and it's going cheap at REI and Amazon right now

Backcountry adventures and Leatherman multi-tools go hand-in-hand and we love to see generous discounts on these high-quality tools. Right now, you can pick up the Leatherman Wave for just $95.89 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 20% off this bestselling tool that hikers and campers give a near-perfect 4.8 stars.

I've owned my Leatherman for years and whether I'm going on a day hike or backpacking trip, it's always tucked away in my backpack and if you think it's overkill, earlier this year, we reported on a California hiker who spent 10 days missing in the wild with only a Leatherman to keep him safe.

The Leatherman Wave has 18 different functions and you can operate it with one hand while steadying your camping pot with the other. In addition to upgraded with premium replaceable wire cutters, it boasts needle-nose and regular pliers, an electrical crimper, 420HC knife, serrated knife and saw.

This deal is good through December 9, while we've found that Amazon is offering the same discount on this high-performing camping essential.

Of course, it's also got spring-action scissors, a can and bottle opener file, medium screwdriver and more, and many of these tools are outside-accessible, allowing you to access them when the multitool is folded and closed.

