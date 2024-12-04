Major Garmin update brings new meditation mode and more to your smartwatch
You'll soon be able to meditate, train harder, and recover quicker with new features in Garmin's December update for its GPS watches
Garmin users will now be able to meditate with the help of their smartwatch thanks to a major December update coming across the Garmin range.
Measuring your breathing, the handy ‘meditation activity’ mode is designed to help users relax and de-stress. This feature is already available on the Venu 3 and Vivoactive 5 smartwatches, and will now be coming to the Fenix E/8, Enduro 3, Forerunner 165, 255, and 265 music editions, and the regular Forerunner 955 and 965s.
Alongside the meditation mode, this latest update includes several other features. They are as follows:
- Garmin coach strength training plan
- Workout execution score improvements
- Lactate threshold auto-detection
- FTP auto-detection
Aiming to get the most out of your workouts, the Garmin coach strength training plan mode tailors your strength training plans to improve endurance and build muscle. It’s especially suited to weight training.
Lactate threshold auto-detection is also fitness-specific, measuring your lactate threshold heart rate, pace, and power to inform your training and recovery.
Although several watches will receive the update, some will miss out on specific features. You can see more details of which watch gets which update in the comparison table below.
The update will also affect cycling computers like the Edge Explore 2.
It’s already been rolled out to some devices and will become available on more over the coming days. You can get the update by enabling automatic updates on your Garmin device.
