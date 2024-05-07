The mighty Instinct 2X Solar has the best battery life of any Garmin watch, and it's going cheap right now

Garmin has knocked $100 off the chunky and powerful Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, bringing it down to just $349.99. That's a huge discount that matches last year's best Black Friday deal at Amazon, and is the cheapest we've ever seen this mighty GPS watch.

Released last year, the Instinct 2X Solar is a larger version of the standard Instinct 2, but with a couple of key improvements. First of all, the king-sized watch has an LED flashlight built into the top of the case, which comes in surprisingly handy, and secondly it has dual-band GPS for improved accuracy in difficult locations.

Save $100 The king-sized Instinct 2X Solar has the best battery life of any Garmin watch, and it's crashed down to its lowest ever price. It can last indefinitely on a single charge with the right power saving settings and enough exposure to sunlight, and its dual-band GPS won't let you down.

When we reviewed the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar on Advnture, we were impressed by how much extra screen space you get with the larger case, which adds surprisingly little weight to your wrist. Battery life is remarkable thanks to the watch's solar charging, which keeps it topped up even on cloudy days.

"If you like the idea of having a bigger, more rugged Instinct 2 then you’ll have a lot of time for what the Instinct 2X is packing," said our tester, Mike Sawh.

