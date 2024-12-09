Mountain users warned after popular Colorado ski resort sees largest inbounds avalanche in almost 20 years
The incident prompted ski patrol to issue a warning to all skiers, snowboarders and snowshoers to observe closures
Ski patrol at a popular Colorado resort has taken to social media with a warning to all mountain users after seeing the largest inbounds avalanche in almost 20 years.
A video shared by Steamboat Springs resort, which you can watch below, reveals the massive natural avalanche that occurred following a storm system that dropped feet of snow statewide between November 25 and 27.
"This is the largest slab avalanche we've seen at Steamboat in almost 2 decades," says ski patroller Matt Hartsel, showing drone footage of the slide which occurred in terrain from Chutes 1 and 2, the Crowtrack, the Ridge.
Recent early season snow has meant Steamboat has been opening new terrain as fast as groomers and ski patrol can keep up, but the avalanche prompted mountain officials to warn everyone to observe closures.
"There are areas of our mountain that are not ready to be opened and that's why it's so important that everybody respects the signage and closures placed by ski patrol," says Riley Wilkinson.
"Not respecting closures puts both you and patrollers in danger and will result in the loss of skiing privilege."
All mountain users, including uphill travelers, are reminded not to enter closed terrain, including forest service access gates and to wait until the terrain is open before going looking for that powder stash.
Avalanche safety
Avalanches can occur on any slope that is 30 degrees or more. Though inbounds avalanches are rare, they do happen. In January, we reported on a deadly in-bounds avalanche in Tahoe quickly followed by another in Washington State that caught two skiers. In March, a Maine skier was buried up to his neck in another in-bounds slide.
For resort skiing, the best way to stay safe is to stick to groomed trails and respect all closures. If you're planning on skiing or snowshoeing out of bounds, it's crucial that you obtain avalanche training and understand how to read an avalanche forecast. Invest in a ski backpack with airbags like the Arva Airbag Reactor Calgary 18 and always carry an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe.
