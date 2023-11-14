This gorgeous National Parks calendar is just $10 on Amazon right now and makes the perfect outdoorsy gift

Finding a gift for a nature lover or hiker in your life can be challenging – they already own hiking boots, trekking poles and binoculars after all – not to mention expensive. There's one item, however, that's sure to please anyone who loves the outdoors and won't break the bank.

The 2024 National Park Foundation Wall Calendar is just $10 on Amazon right now. That's a 33 percent discount on the usual pricing and it's a gift that will keep giving all through next year.

If you know someone who loves gazing at geysers, fawning over foliage or looking at lakes, this beautiful wall calendar makes a terrific and affordable gift. Each month highlights an iconic view with striking photography from 12 of America's National Park sites, such as the stars over Joshua Tree, waves breaking at Hawai'i Volcanoes and Horse Shoe bend at Zion National Park. Whether these landscapes bring back fond memories or inspire new adventures, they're sure to put a smile on the face of anyone who loves the outdoors.

The calendar also includes information about significant anniversaries and events in park history and leaves plenty of space to write down reminders and goals, including plans for hiking and camping expeditions.

Best of all, your purchase supports the National Parks Foundation, the official charity of the National Park Service, helping to ensure these precious sites continue to be protected for current and future generations.