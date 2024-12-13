On the lookout for hiking boots this Christmas? Keen's Headout boots are winter-ready and now 50% off
These trusty hiking boots are well-equipped to handle wet, muddy, and cold conditions, and £75 off in time for the holidays
In the market for a new pair of hiking boots this Christmas? Then look no further than these dependable winter-ready boots from Keen, well-reduced in the run-up to the holidays.
Previously retailing for $125, you can now snag the Keen Headout Hiking Boots for just $75, in a massive 50% winter saving.
Ready to beat back the elements, this tough pair of hiking boots feature a PFAS-free breathable waterproof outer, which lets vapor out without letting rain in, so your feet can feel the breeze without getting damp. The tough outer is also protective, thick enough to handle any bumps or knocks you're likely to encounter in the backcountry.
In addition, the Headout boots' 'contoured heel-lock' feature and aggressive outsole lug pattern allow you to stay upright in the slipperiest conditions, maintaining grip regardless of mud or rain.
Boasting a 4.5-star rating from more than 90 reviews on the Keen website, wearers frequently compliment this pair's comfortable supportive fit, which keeps your feet securely fastened at all times.
The Headout hiking boots are available in a variety of men's and women's sizes.
Keen Men's Headout Hiking Boots: $150 $75 at Keen
Save $75 The Keen Headout Hiking Boots are ready and waiting to hit the backcountry. A thick water-proof outer and grippy outsole make this pair well-suited to harsh winter conditions like heavy rain and thick mud.
Keen Women's Headout Hiking Boots: $150 $75 at Keen
Save $75 The Keen Headout Hiking Boots are ready and waiting to hit the backcountry. A thick water-proof outer and grippy outsole make this pair well-suited to harsh winter conditions like heavy rain and thick mud.
Not in the US? Not to worry!
We've found the best daily deals on some great Keen hiking boots where you are.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.