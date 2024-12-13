On the lookout for hiking boots this Christmas? Keen's Headout boots are winter-ready and now 50% off

In the market for a new pair of hiking boots this Christmas? Then look no further than these dependable winter-ready boots from Keen, well-reduced in the run-up to the holidays.

Previously retailing for $125, you can now snag the Keen Headout Hiking Boots for just $75, in a massive 50% winter saving.

Ready to beat back the elements, this tough pair of hiking boots feature a PFAS-free breathable waterproof outer, which lets vapor out without letting rain in, so your feet can feel the breeze without getting damp. The tough outer is also protective, thick enough to handle any bumps or knocks you're likely to encounter in the backcountry.

In addition, the Headout boots' 'contoured heel-lock' feature and aggressive outsole lug pattern allow you to stay upright in the slipperiest conditions, maintaining grip regardless of mud or rain.

Boasting a 4.5-star rating from more than 90 reviews on the Keen website, wearers frequently compliment this pair's comfortable supportive fit, which keeps your feet securely fastened at all times.

The Headout hiking boots are available in a variety of men's and women's sizes.

Keen Men's Headout Hiking Boots: $150 $75 at Keen

Save $75 The Keen Headout Hiking Boots are ready and waiting to hit the backcountry. A thick water-proof outer and grippy outsole make this pair well-suited to harsh winter conditions like heavy rain and thick mud.

