New summer hiking event offers supported multi-day walks in the Lake District

Two new hiking challenges are coming to the Lake District National Park

A new hiking event that offers two challenges in England’s largest National Park takes place this summer. Highlander has announced that it's expanding its worldwide series of walking events to the Lake District, with 51km (31.6 mile) and a 94km (58.4 mile) hikes taking between July 5 and 9.

What is Highlander Lake District?

The Highlander is offers two routes: a 94km five-day trek (opens in new tab) and trek and a 51km three-day trek (opens in new tab). The 51km trail includes more than 2.6km of ascent and the 94km trail includes more than 5.2km of ascent. Hikers will be supported to complete both routes in the Lake District, which is home to some of the UK's best walks.

The hiking routes pass by Scafell Pike, which is England’s tallest mountain, and journeys alongside Wastwater, which is the country’s deepest lake.

Participants will also walk to popular places such as Great Langdale and Borrowdale, the sights of Ullswater and Aira Force waterfall, as well as the Wainwright Fells of Fairfield, High Raise and Steel Fell, to name a few.

Overnight accommodation is in tents (Image credit: Stefan Bedaic)

Walkers are required to carry their own equipment, including lightweight tent, sleeping bag and other hiking essentials, such as waterproof jacket and trousers and hiking boots.

Highlander handles the logistics, including supply of route details and checkpoints. Meals are offered at checkpoints and designated camping spots.

As well as hiking, organisers provide participants with the option to immerse themselves in a festival vibe by joining an programme of activities from music to yoga, workshops and more, or simply enjoy relaxing after each day's walk.

Highlander CEO Jurica Barac said: “We’re thrilled that Highlander is finally being introduced in the UK as we continue our mission to motivate people to enhance their mental and physical health through hiking adventures and unique experiences. We hope that it will be a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The event includes evening activities (Image credit: Stefan Bedaic)

What is Highlander?

Founded in Croatia in 2017 when a couple of enthusiasts decided to share their love and passion for long-distance hiking, the Highlander brand has grown to become a worldwide adventure series. There are more than 30 events across 25 countries. They claim to be the “world’s largest hiking event series”.

Highlander has other upcoming events this year in Croatia, the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Italy and Spain.

In 2021, Highland partnered with Spartan, a leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand.

Registration for Highlander Lake District (opens in new tab) has opened with prices starting from £249.