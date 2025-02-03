No, it's not a typo. Save up to $150 off the mountain-ready Beta SL jacket from Arc'teryx
The waterproof Beta SL jacket is a versatile option for trail runners and hikers alike, beating back the elements in style
Eyeing up the mountains this winter? Check out this windproof, waterproof, and breathable jacket from Arc'teryx, built to withstand the elements and currently up to 30% off.
The alpine-ready Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket is available for $350 to $400 at REI right now. That's a whopping $150 to $100 off its list price.
Designed to survive harsh mountain conditions, this winter jacket is made from reliable Gore-Tex fabrics, which block out rain while maximizing ventilation, keeping you cool and dry in the wilderness. Pit zips also improve breathability, aiding airflow in the jacket.
Its helmet-compatible storm hood covers your head and face without impeding visibility, while reflective areas can come in handy during emergency situations.
The men's Beta SL jacket is available for $400.93 in multiple sizes in the vibrant Vitality and Eden colorways. It's all the way down to $350.93 in Sequoia/Solaris.
This highly rated jacket is available at full price in women's sizes, apart from the Tatsu colorway, which is down to £350.93 in sizes M and XXL.
