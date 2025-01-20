Not your typical trail running shoe: the Salomon S/Lab Ultra Dust takes things to the extreme

The latest drop in Salomon's premium line is nestled inside a built-in gaiter that keeps debris, snow and water out

The latest shoe in Salomon's S/Lab premium line has dropped, and it might look like a mountaineering boot, but the brand promises it's built for ultra runners tackling the most rugged trails at high speed.

Taking a leaf out of the S/Lab Genesis Spine's book, the Salomon S/Lab Ultra Dust looks at first glance like a technical boot, but it's a running shoe nestled inside a built-in gaiter. The gaiter is designed to keep dust, sand, snow and water out while you cross deserts, rivers and alpine terrain and the French brand says it's breathable and fortified with a protective toe cap for when the going gets tough.

Unzip the (waterproof) zipper and inside you'll find a more familiar-looking upper secured with the same quickLACE bungee lacing system we're used to seeing on shoes like the S/Lab Genesis that's so loved by Courtney Dauwalter. Together with the zipper, it means you can quickly pull these on, tighten them and hit the trail without delay.

Underfoot, you'll find what looks like a massive of responsive EVA foam, though the drop isn't as extreme as the design makes it look – it's a fairly neutral 6 mm from heel to toe. That said, you can most likely expect plenty of bounce and comfort even as the miles rack up.

For traction, the brand uses its proprietary All Terrain Contagrip outsole to help protect you against skids on hard, slick, steep, crumbly and sloppy surfaces. Again, this is the same grip you'll find on other S/Lab shoes like the Genesis and explains why runners like Dauwalter can tackle the desert and beaches on the Transgrancanaria and rivers and snow fields of the Hardrock 100 all in the same shoes.

The Ultra Dust is built for elite runners and Salomon recommends you don't wear it more than once per week and for those times when you need a lot of protection. It is available now in unisex sizing in White / Fiery Red / Vanilla Ice for $250 / £260 at Salomon.

S/Lab stands for Salomon Lab and its shoes are designed in collaboration with Salomon athletes like Dauwalter, Mathieu Blanchard, Marianne Hogan and Remi Bonnet.