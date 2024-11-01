19-year-old missing in remote Colorado National Park – here's what we know so far

Currently, overnight lows are dropping into the teens in the area

Colorado officials are asking the public in the case of a missing 19-year-old man last seen in one of the state's rugged National Parks.

According to a Facebook post from the Montrose County Sheriff's Office, which you can view below, Dallas Roberts of Montrose, CO was last seen on October 28 in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park area. Currently, overnight lows are dropping into the teens in the area while highs are struggling to reach 50 during the day and there is snow in the forecast over the weekend.

This story comes while another young man, Austin King, has been missing for over a month in Yellowstone National Park.

Located in southwestern Colorado, this National Park houses a 48-mile long canyon over 2,000ft deep. Parts of the Gunnison River receive no more than 33 minutes of sunlight per day and there are no hotels or lodges in this remote park.

Few details have been shared about Roberts or the circumstances surrounding the teenager's disappearance, but he is described as approximately 5'11" tall and weighs 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center at 970-249-9110.