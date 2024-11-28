Outdoor brand launches "world-first" fabric made from post-consumer recycled fishing nets, coming to a puffer jacket near you

British outdoor technical clothing brand Jöttnar has announced it plans to unveil a new “more sustainable world-first" fabric next month.

The new fabric is a sustainably sourced NetPlus fabric, a material made from post-consumer recycled fishing nets, combined with Pertex Quantum Pro, a breathable waterproof membrane.

It will be used in Jöttnar’s goose down jacket, the Fenrir, and also a gilet, the Asta. It's suggested that the addition of NetPlus fabrics to these two Jöttnarhero products will reduce the overall environmental impact of the jacket compared to using virgin nylon.

According to the brand, the use of NetPlus will “give climbers, skiers and adventurers a performance-driven garment with sustainability at its core”.

Benefits of NetPlus

20% more efficient at reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Uses 70% less water

Uses 67% less fossil fuel

Takes 68% less energy overall to produce

Pertex Quantum Pro also aims to "embrace circularity," which follows Jöttnar's belief that we should keep limited resources in circulation for longer, using and reusing them in a joined-up process that consumes as little energy as possible.

“Not only is this world-first combination adding to our founding philosophy as outdoor clothing innovators, it also improves the performance of our garments through an increased hydrostatic head, resulting in more weather resistance versus our previous fabric," says Steve Howarth, co-founder of Jöttnar.

Howarth says the company can track the fishing nets used in the jackets all the way back to their source – with the first collaboration incorporating recycled fishing nets from the coast of Chile.

“We hope those who know and love Jöttnar already will enjoy wearing something more sustainable and we are very excited about this collaboration, aiming to extend it across more of our products and kickstarting a new focus for the brand moving forward.”

There is also an updated Jöttnar Asta gilet (Image credit: Jottnar)

More about Jottnar's Fenrir and Asta

The Fenrir has an 850 fill power hydrophobic goose down in a 93/7 down/feather ratio. There is synthetic fill placement in the neck and cuff zones to resist moisture.

The jacket has been updated with an improved fit and new sleeve design for ease of motion and mountain sports functionality. There is also a new concealed hood adjustment and self-stuff pocket. It can be worn as a mid layer in colder weather or as a standalone jacket.

The Asta is a lightweight hydrophobic goose down gilet built on the same foundations as the Fenrir.

The unveiling of the new Fenrir jacket and Asta gilet will take place in Munich at ISPO from December 3 to 5, ahead of both going on sale to the public from mid-January via Jöttnar.

Jöttnar was founded by two former Royal Marines to create technical clothing for mountaineering, winter climbing and all-mountain skiing.