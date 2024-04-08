Patagonia's annual sale is on right now – why wait for Black Friday?

By Cat Ellis
published

Get up to 50% off last season's gear while stock lasts

Man wearing Patagonia jacket throwing snowball
(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia is clearing out last season's gear in its annual sale, and there's up to 50% off top quality outdoor gear and clothing if you move quickly. The most popular styles and sizes will sell out fast, so don't wait if there's something you want.

Patagonia gear is usually pricey (and for good reason - it's well made by workers paid a decent wage all the way down the supply chain) and the company doesn't partake in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so this is your best chance to get a great deal on a new jacket or fleece, or snag a new hiking shirt for half price. 

I've picked out a selection of the best deals below, or you can browse the whole sale yourself if you have something specific in mind.

Patagonia Women's Hampi Rock Pants:$99$48.99 at PatagoniaSave $50.01

Patagonia Women's Hampi Rock Pants: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-hampi-rock-climbing-pants-regular%2F82956.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"">$99 $48.99 at Patagonia
Save $50.01 Our reviewer Jessie Leong <a href="https://www.advnture.com/reviews/patagonia-womens-hampi-rock-pants" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank">tested these pants just a few days ago and found them supremely comfortable for everything from climbing to long-distance travel. With 51% off, they're a steal in the annual sale.

View Deal
Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Jacket:$299$148.99 at PatagoniaSave $150.01

Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_26455_color=LMBE&cgid=web-specials-womens&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-re-tool-fleece-hybrid-jacket%2F26455.html%3Fdwvar_26455_color%3DLMBE%26cgid%3Dweb-specials-womens" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"">$299 $148.99 at Patagonia
Save $150.01 Part down jacket, part fleece, this is the ideal layer for spring hikes. It'll work well by itself in milder weather, or slip under a shell when things get cold or wet. It's half price right now.

View Deal
Patagonia Men's Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket:$179$88.99 at PatagoniaSave $90.01

Patagonia Men's Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_85241_color=BYBL&cgid=web-specials-mens-jackets-vests&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-torrentshell-3l-rain-jacket%2F85241.html%3Fdwvar_85241_color%3DBYBL%26cgid%3Dweb-specials-mens-jackets-vests" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"">$179 $88.99 at Patagonia
Save $90.01 The Torrentshell has long held a place in our roundup of the best waterproofs. Our writer <a href="https://www.advnture.com/reviews/patagonia-torrentshell" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank">Jonathan Manning called it "a great option as a high-performing, just-in-case jacket", awarding it a score of 4.5 stars out of 5. At this price, it's even easier to recommend.

View Deal
Patagonia Men's Powder Town Jacket:$349$173.99 at PatagoniaSave $175.01

Patagonia Men's Powder Town Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_31625_color=OBPL&cgid=web-specials-mens-jackets-vests&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-powder-town-ski-snowboard-jacket%2F31625.html%3Fdwvar_31625_color%3DOBPL%26cgid%3Dweb-specials-mens-jackets-vests" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"">$349 $173.99 at Patagonia
Save $175.01 It's the perfect time to grab a new ski jacket ready for next season, particularly with 50% off. This two-layer shell is both waterproof and breathable, with clever design features like a helmet-compatible hood, handwarmer pockets, and powder skirt.

View Deal
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Editor

Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.