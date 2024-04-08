Patagonia's annual sale is on right now – why wait for Black Friday?

Patagonia is clearing out last season's gear in its annual sale, and there's up to 50% off top quality outdoor gear and clothing if you move quickly. The most popular styles and sizes will sell out fast, so don't wait if there's something you want.

Patagonia gear is usually pricey (and for good reason - it's well made by workers paid a decent wage all the way down the supply chain) and the company doesn't partake in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so this is your best chance to get a great deal on a new jacket or fleece, or snag a new hiking shirt for half price.

I've picked out a selection of the best deals below, or you can browse the whole sale yourself if you have something specific in mind.

Patagonia Women's Hampi Rock Pants: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-hampi-rock-climbing-pants-regular%2F82956.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com""> $99 $48.99 at Patagonia

Save $50.01 Our reviewer Jessie Leong <a href="https://www.advnture.com/reviews/patagonia-womens-hampi-rock-pants" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank">tested these pants just a few days ago and found them supremely comfortable for everything from climbing to long-distance travel. With 51% off, they're a steal in the annual sale.

Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_26455_color=LMBE&cgid=web-specials-womens&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-re-tool-fleece-hybrid-jacket%2F26455.html%3Fdwvar_26455_color%3DLMBE%26cgid%3Dweb-specials-womens" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com""> $299 $148.99 at Patagonia

Save $150.01 Part down jacket, part fleece, this is the ideal layer for spring hikes. It'll work well by itself in milder weather, or slip under a shell when things get cold or wet. It's half price right now.

Patagonia Men's Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_85241_color=BYBL&cgid=web-specials-mens-jackets-vests&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-torrentshell-3l-rain-jacket%2F85241.html%3Fdwvar_85241_color%3DBYBL%26cgid%3Dweb-specials-mens-jackets-vests" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com""> $179 $88.99 at Patagonia

Save $90.01 The Torrentshell has long held a place in our roundup of the best waterproofs. Our writer <a href="https://www.advnture.com/reviews/patagonia-torrentshell" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank">Jonathan Manning called it "a great option as a high-performing, just-in-case jacket", awarding it a score of 4.5 stars out of 5. At this price, it's even easier to recommend.