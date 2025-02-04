Patagonia customers give the Nano Puff Hoody 5 stars, calling it "great for all conditions" – and it's 50% off at REI right now

You can grab this awesome jacket for less than $150

REI's clearance sale on past-season Patagonia gear just gets better and better for anyone who likes setting foot outdoors. Right now, you can pick up the hugely popular Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoody for just $143.83 at REI. That's a gigantic 50% off the regular asking price for this lightweight puffy jacket, which Patagonia customers give a perfect five stars.

"Great jacket for all conditions for me. I wore it in the teens temps at Grand canyon 2 weeks ago with nothing but a long sleeve T-shirt underneath and was fine. Second to none," writes one customer.

The secret to the Nano Puff's success? It's super warm, thanks to PrimaLoft Gold Insulation, but also amazingly light at just 12 ounces. That means that while it can add that life-saving insulation you need when you wear it as a mid layer for skiing or winter hiking, it can also be packed away neatly in your carry-on for adventure travel and makes the perfect outer layer for alpine starts and cool summer evenings.

Synthetic insulation continues to keep you warm when it gets wet, so this jacket is a fair choice for damp days too and is treated with DWR to fend off a light drizzle.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Endless Blue, Rapto Brown and Burnished colorways and you can also make some great savings on women's sizing in various colorways.

Needless to say, eco creds abound with this jacket, which boasts a bluesign-approved recycled polyester ripstop shell as well as recycled insulation.

There are two zippered handwarmer pockets for stashing gear plus zippered and internal chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack with a reinforced carabiner clip-in loop.

