Patagonia customers give the Nano Puff Hoody 5 stars, calling it "great for all conditions" – and it's 50% off at REI right now
You can grab this awesome jacket for less than $150
REI's clearance sale on past-season Patagonia gear just gets better and better for anyone who likes setting foot outdoors. Right now, you can pick up the hugely popular Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoody for just $143.83 at REI. That's a gigantic 50% off the regular asking price for this lightweight puffy jacket, which Patagonia customers give a perfect five stars.
"Great jacket for all conditions for me. I wore it in the teens temps at Grand canyon 2 weeks ago with nothing but a long sleeve T-shirt underneath and was fine. Second to none," writes one customer.
The secret to the Nano Puff's success? It's super warm, thanks to PrimaLoft Gold Insulation, but also amazingly light at just 12 ounces. That means that while it can add that life-saving insulation you need when you wear it as a mid layer for skiing or winter hiking, it can also be packed away neatly in your carry-on for adventure travel and makes the perfect outer layer for alpine starts and cool summer evenings.
Synthetic insulation continues to keep you warm when it gets wet, so this jacket is a fair choice for damp days too and is treated with DWR to fend off a light drizzle.
This deal applies to men's sizing in the Endless Blue, Rapto Brown and Burnished colorways and you can also make some great savings on women's sizing in various colorways.
Needless to say, eco creds abound with this jacket, which boasts a bluesign-approved recycled polyester ripstop shell as well as recycled insulation.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Patagonia Nano Puff jackets where you are.
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoody: $289.99 $143.83 at REI
Save $143 The Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody excels as a micro-belay parka and doubles as an insulated jacket on quick alpine dashes. Crafted from premium recycled materials, it protects you and the planet.
There are two zippered handwarmer pockets for stashing gear plus zippered and internal chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack with a reinforced carabiner clip-in loop.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Patagonia Nano Puff jackets near you:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.