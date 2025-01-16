Suit up for chilly winter weather in this iconic Patagonia softshell - now 30% off

Hit the trails this winter in the Nano Puff insulated women's hoodie from Patagonia

Ready to head outdoors this winter? Suit up for chilly winter weather in this light and insulating softshell from Patagonia. Previously priced at $289, the Patagonia Nano Puff insulated women's hoodie is now available for just $201.93 at REI, a massive 30% less than its list price.

Keeping you warm whether you're walking the dog or hitting the trails, the Nano Puff hoodie uses lightweight, highly compressible recycled PrimaLoft insulation to battle back against the elements. Comfortable in harsh winter conditions, this well-rated softshell is windproof and water-resistant.

Prioritizing warmth, the Nano Puff hoodie features two zippered handwarmer pockets and a drawcord-adjustable drop-tail hem which keeps heat from escaping and stops the wind coming in.

Despite its insulating properties, this softshell is extremely light. At only 10.8oz / 306.2g, it's well suited for brisk runs through the wilderness, when you don't want a heavy jacket weighing you down.

Available for $201.93 in the sleek Burnished Red and Stormy Mauve colorways, the Nano Puff hoodie is also 20% off in Black and Lagom Blue - retailing for $230.99.

Patagonia Nano Puff insulated women's hoodie: $289 $201.93 at REI

Save up to $87 Lightweight, windproof, and water-resistant, the Nano Puff insulated hoodie is designed to keep you warm without weighing you down on the trails. Battling back against the cold, this premium softshell is packed to the brim with toasty PrimaLoft insulation.

