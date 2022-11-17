Patagonia doesn't do Black Friday, but you can save 50% with its Web Specials

Patagonia (like REI) doesn't do an official Black Friday event, instead urging you to head outdoors and enjoy some time in nature. However, that doesn't mean there's no sale at all. In fact, it's happening right now, with savings of 30-50%.

Patagonia's Web Specials (opens in new tab) run all year round, but the company has recently added a bundle of extra clothing and gear, with some 287 items now steeply discounted. We don't know how long these deals will last – Patagonia's website only says "until the event ends" – so if you see something that you need, it's probably best to order it sooner rather than later.

We've rounded up some of the best deals for you below, or you can browse the Web Specials yourself (opens in new tab) if you've got something particular in mind. We're also rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday hiking deals and camping deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Men's Reversible Woolyester Pile Fleece Jacket: $229 $159.99 at Patagonia (opens in new tab)

Save $69.01 This cozy two-in-one fleece can be turned inside out to become a showerproof jacket. It's made from a combination of recycled wool and polyester, with a DWR finish, plenty of pockets, and reinforced cuffs to ensure it keeps you cozy through years of happy hiking.

(opens in new tab) Men's Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Shorts: $59 $28.99 at Patagonia (opens in new tab)

Save $30.01 It might be hard to think about the summer right now, but those long, warm days will roll around before you know it. These lightweight shorts are ideal for hiking in the heat, made from a combo of organic cotton and hemp.

(opens in new tab) Women's Thermal Airshed Jacket: $259 $128.99 at Patagonia (opens in new tab)

Save $130.01 This snug insulated jacket stretches with your body, and has breathable areas under the arms and on the back so you don't overheat while hiking. It packs down inside its own pocket for easy carrying, too.

(opens in new tab) Women's Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt: $45 $21.99 at Patagonia (opens in new tab)

Save $23.01 I have this exact shirt, and I can vouch for its performance for running, hiking, and just general wear. It's made using recycled polyester that wicks sweat, dries fast, and washes like a dream.

Also take a look at Patagonia's Worn Wear preloved clothing (opens in new tab), which has seen some action already but is ready to tackle plenty more adventures. There are some great deals to be had, and you can check the condition of gear before you buy.